Obituary Willis Lee Ward

Willis Lee Ward, 79, of Smithfield Avenue, Summerville, SC, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at his residence.
The family will receive guests from 10 o'clock until 11 o'clock followed by a funeral service at Summerville Baptist Church, 417 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483 on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. A graveside service with military honors will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485.
Mr. Ward was born on November 21, 1941 in Clover Bend, Arkansas, son of the late Clarence Willis Ward and the late Dovie Sullins Ward. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served 20 years at duty stations in the US, Vietnam and Germany.
Mr. Ward was a member of Summerville Baptist Church. He loved being with his family and was so proud of his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling and camping with his wife, Joyce, and the many friends they made along the way. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Joyce Ward; a son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Rebecca Ward, North Augusta, SC and daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Allen Newton, Summerville, SC; three grandchildren, Rachel Ward Duff, Lt. Alex Ward and Sydney Thirkettle; a sister, Linda Madar, Carlisle, AR and brother, Ronnie Ward, Hampton, VA.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Summerville Baptist Church, 417 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483.
