Obituary Willie Dean Frazier

Willie Dean Frazier, 68, a retired educator, transitioned on March 11, 2020 at his residence in Blythewood, South Carolina. Willie was born September 8, 1951 to the late Toney Frazier and Elizabeth Brown Frazier in Moncks Corner, South Carolina.
Willie attended schools in Berkeley County and graduated from Berkeley Training High School in 1969. He was a graduate of South Carolina State College; Class of 1973, with a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education and was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. Additionally, he earned a master's degree in secondary administration from the Citadel.
In his early years through young adulthood, he attended Moncks Corner AME Church. After relocating to Columbia, SC, he became an active member of First Nazareth Baptist Church. At his beloved church, he held roles as an usher, trustee, and served on the finance committee.
Willie's career ranged from classroom teacher, school administrator, insurance agent, and state level education employee. He began his career working in the classroom of Berkeley County School District. Outside of the classroom, he coached basketball and tennis. Willie held administrative roles as an assistant principal at Berkeley High School and Harleyville-Ridgeville High School. He served as a lead principal of Harleyville-Ridgeville High School, Williams Memorial Elementary School( St. George, SC), and Kingstree High School. The latter part of Willie's educational career he worked at the South Carolina Department of Education.
Willie was a phenomenal educator and leader. He was committed to assisting, educating and instilling values to all students, teachers, staff members, parents and other administrators that he encountered. In addition to his love for his family and education, he truly was a sports fanatic. He took pleasure in viewing and discussing sports with his family and friends.
Willie is survived by his mother, Elizabeth B. Frazier; his wife, Dawn Frazier; his children, Tonya (Maurice) Drayton, Olivia Frazier and Terrence Frazier; grandchildren, Montrel Drayton, Tavon Frazier, Makena Drayton, and Dayson Lockhart; and a host of family, close friends, and church family.