Obituary William "Trevor" Alexander

William "Trevor" Alexander, 47, of Ridgeville, fiancé of Karen Seagraves, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 1 o'clock to 2 o'clock at Dorchester Memory Gardens Mausoleum, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. A funeral service will begin at 2 o'clock. Entombment will follow.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor UMC, P.O. Box 193, Ridgeville, SC 29472 or Ridgeville Lodge #361, c/o AW Muckenfuss, 861 Ridge Road, Ridgeville, SC 29472.
Trevor was born on September 12, 1973 in Charleston, SC, son of George "Bill" and Carolyn Alexander of Ridgeville, SC. He graduated from Summerville High School Class of "92". He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #361 in Ridgeville. Trevor enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors in addition to his fiancé, Karen and parents, Bill and Carolyn are: daughter, Miley Jade Alexander of Ridgeville.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.