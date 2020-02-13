Obituary William B Corbett

William B Corbett, 78 of Summerville ,sc, joined his lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, 2/7/2020. He is survived by his two children, son Glenn Corbett of Summerville SC, his daughter Julia and Husband Robert H. Speer of Atlanta, GA, his sister in Law Linda, and husband Gerald Sproles, and their children Mary Kathrynn and Coleman Sproles of Atlanta GA and Bills sisters in Connecticut, Patricia Corbett and Dorothy, her husband bill Frazier . Bill lived a full and rich life. He was an Army veteran, business man, restauranteur, teacher, devout husband and father. He will be sorley missed.