Obituary Wade Wilson Hathaway

Wade Wilson Hathaway
Wade Wilson Hathaway, Jr, 78, of Summerville, SC died Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born at Baker Sanitorium in Charleston, SC in 1942. He graduated from St. Andrew’s High School (1960) and The Citadel (BA Business 1964).
Growing up in the newly built Byrnes Downs and Moreland neighborhoods, Wade fondly recalled stories of when he and his childhood friends explored the undeveloped land of West Ashley. In his youth, he enjoyed model-making and restoring cars. In high school, he played football for the St. Andrew’s “Rocks” and drove a school bus. It was on this school bus that he met his future bride of 54 years, Selina Hopkins.
At The Citadel, Wade was a member of the Summerall Guards and the Honor Committee. He entered active military service with a tour of Viet Nam as a sharpshooter and forward observer.
He continued his military service through the US Army Reserves, eventually being promoted to Colonel in 1989. He was activated as Commander of 1189th USATTU in Saudi Arabia during Desert Shield and retired from the military in 1995. Over his career he received numerous commendations and medals for his service, including the Air Medal and the Bronze Star. In all, his military service spanned 30 years.
In Charleston, he worked at Westvaco, Cummins Engine Company, and as an Auditor Officer and Director of Financial Services for the Charleston County School District, where he retired in 2000. He was a Past President of the SC Association of School Business Officials and the Charleston Chapter of the National Association of Accountants. He was an active and beloved member of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, serving as a dedicated chair of the Churchyard Committee and as an Assistant Treasurer for many years.
After retirement, Wade enjoyed travel and fine-tuning his home and yard. He also loved tail-gating with his Citadel classmates and spending time with his grandchildren in the mountains.
He is survived by his wife, Selina Hopkins Hathaway, and two children, Selina Paige Hathaway Thorn (Robert) and Wade Wilson Hathaway III (Lesley). He had five grandchildren, Amelia, Selina, Wade IV (Will), Eliza, and John.
A private family service will be held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 316 W. Carolina Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483.
