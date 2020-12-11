Obituary Virgil L. "Bob" Flowers

Virgil L. "Bob" Flowers, 83, of Summerville, SC passed away on December 9, 2020 surrounded by family.
Bob was born in Conway, SC, the son of Margaret Lucille and Haskell A. Flowers, and raised in Charleston, SC. He was one of 10 children. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Jeanette Holman Flowers.
He was a graduate of Rivers High School, Charleston, SC where he was a standout baseball player, also lettering all four years in football and basketball. He was named "All-Sports Boy" his senior year. He entered the United States Air Force in 1955 and began his long military career at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana where he met Jeanette. They married on Thanksgiving Day, November 27,1958.
Bob served in several conflicts during his 35 years long military career, including Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm. He retired from active military duty after 20 years as a Senior Master Sergeant and served an additional 15 years in the Air Force Reserves. Bob pursued his undergraduate degree and graduated in May 1977 from Baptist College of Charleston (now CSU). In July 1978, he was hired as the Director of Transportation for Dorchester District 2 schools.
Bob served his local community in many capacities over the years including the roles of Commissioner of Sertoma Club Football, Commissioner of Dixie Youth Baseball and was elected to the Summerville Town Council where he served from 2003 to 2009.
He is survived by his son Randy Flowers (Mariennis) of Lagrange, GA; his daughter, Vicki Gillis (Paul) of Mount Pleasant, SC; and his son Scott Flowers (Candance) of North Charleston, SC and his 5 grandchildren; Angela Gillis of Mexico City, Tess Gillis Warren of Charlotte, NC, Morgan Flowers of Ladson, SC, Emily Flowers of Charlotte, NC and Will Flowers of Lagrange, GA.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by Parks Funeral Home in Summerville. A memorial service will be held in his honor Saturday morning, December 12, 2020 at 11 o'clock at Summerville Baptist Church. Burial will take place at a later date at the National Cemetery in Beaufort, SC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Missions, Summerville Baptist Church, 407 Central Ave., Summerville SC 29483, Dorchester Paws, 136 4 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483 or Charity of your choice.
Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com