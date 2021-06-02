Obituary Viola (Tiger) Sinteff

Our Mom, Dorothy Viola (Tiger) Sinteff, 91, of Summerville SC went to be with Jesus on April 10,2021. She was an Air Force Veteran and former USAF mortuary affairs GS at CAFB. She leaves behind 5 children, 4 daughter in laws, 1 son in law, 10 grandchildren, and 14 great grand children. Her five children: Michael, Kathryn, Jeffrey, Richard, and Robert are rejoicing that she is with Jesus, whole again and at peace. Her favorite Hymn was “In the Garden” and we love the image of her walking there with our Lord and Savior. She taught her children and grand children so much about love, grace and sacrifice as a woman of Faith in this world. Mom was an inspiration to us and always there when needed. She was an amazing role model to follow through our lives. Our Mom was LOVE to each of us, a beautiful, gentle, caring soul. Her love for Jesus and her family guided and comforted her. We are thankful and humbled that God gave her to us on this earth. We will continue to honor her life and legacy with our families, hearts and souls.
We Love you Mom! Rest in the eternal peace you so richly deserve.
Dorothy’s internment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery, 100 Scott Hudgens Rd, Canton, Georgia on Friday June 25 2021 at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Salvation Army or by a simple act of kindness.