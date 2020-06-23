Obituary Vernon "Pop" Lee Westmoreland

It is of great sadness we announce the passing of Vernon "Pop" Lee Westmoreland, son of the late Author and Esther Westmoreland. He was predeceased by a son, Kurtis Lee Westmoreland and a daughter, Dorothy Wilkerson. He leaves to mourn his wife Mrs. Erma Westmoreland; a son, Herbert "Bud" Westmoreland (Jan); a granddaughter, Malorie; a sister, Thresa Burtan (Danny); a brother, Clay Westmoreland (Donna); brother-in-law, Milford Levart; sister-in-law, Eleanor; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend his Memorial service on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Pop was born on May 6, 1936 he grew up in Missouri. He made a career in The US Army where he was in communications and a MP retired 21 years. He moved to Summerville where he was employed for 25 years as a Director. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved his animals. Pop always made jokes and could make you laugh. In lieu of flowers donations may be mad to Dorchester Paws, 136 4 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
