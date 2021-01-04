Obituary Valeria Joyce Smoak

Valeria Joyce Smoak, 93, widow of Woodrow Smoak, of Summerville, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021.
The relatives and friends of Mrs. Valeria Smoak are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 1:00 PM, Friday, January 8, 2021, at the graveside, Summerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Friday afternoon at Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, www.Alz.org. Valeria was born in Summerville, South Carolina on February 9, 1927. She was the daughter of Calvin and Mattie Sweat. Her family will always remember her love of baking. She is survived by her son, Darwin Woodrow Smoak and her daughter, Joyce S. Charpia, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Smoak and her daughter, Lisa Sprankle. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com.