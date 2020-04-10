Obituary Timothy "Tim" W. Hutchinson

Timothy "Tim" W. Hutchinson, 30, of Summerville, S.C., passed away on April 4, 2020. Tim was born in Charleston, S.C. on September 15, 1989 to Donald and the late Tonya (Cravens) Hutchinson. Tim was a talented musician and played guitar with several local rock bands. He was a fixer of all things and the only job he knew how to do was a good one. Tim had many passions and interest, from collecting military relics and Legos, to fixing tools and traveling the world. Following in the footsteps of his late grandfather, Thomas "Tomcat" Cravens, he earned his charter boat captain license and worked towards building a fishing guide service. Tim was an Eagle Scout and later became an Assistant Scoutmaster with Boy Scout Troop 459. Above all, Tim's greatest love was for his family and friends. He will be remembered for always being there for those that he cared about with the right tools, the right words, lots of laughter and a glowing smile. Tim is survived by loving wife, Ashley Deschamps; his father, Donald (Lisa Box) Hutchinson; his brother, Kyle Hutchinson, his grandmother, Jackie Cravens; his aunt, Deborah (Calvitt) Clarke; his uncle, Wayne (Betty) Hutchinson, and his cousin Callie Clarke. Tim will also be dearly missed by friends that were as close as family that are too numerous to list. Tim is preceded in death by his mother, Tonya Hutchinson; grandfather, Thomas Cravens; and an aunt, Kimberly Hutchinson. Due to concerns for public health, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tim's honor may be made to the Coastal Carolina Council of the Boy Scouts of America, 9279 Medical Plaza Drive, North Charleston, 29406, www.coastalcarolinabsa.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st. North Street, Summerville, SC 29483 with special support from the Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home in Hamilton, Ohio.