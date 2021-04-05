Obituary Thomas Allan Akehurst

With our deepest sorrow, the family announces that Thomas Allan Akehurst (“T”), age 57 of Summerville, SC, passed away on Wednesday. March 31, 2021. He attended Summerville High School and was employed by A American Doors & Svc-SC Inc. of Moncks Corner.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret (Akehurst) Baker. Survivors include father, Thomas M. Akehurst and step-mother, Zebra Akehurst of Dorchester, SC; two brothers, Andrew W. Akehurst of Reevesville, SC and Michael R. Akehurst of Summerville SC; sister Christina Horne (Robert Horne) of St. George, SC; two nephews, Oakley Jones of St George, SC and Zachary Jones of Myrtle Beach, SC; niece, Isabella Jones of St. George, SC; two great-nephews; aunts and uncles, Cecily Rockhill (William Rockhill) of Ohio, Neil Dixon (the late Chuck Dixon) of Ohio, Barbara Hunter (Larry Hunter) of Texas, Paula Doland (Steve Doland) of Ohio, and William Brotzman of Ohio; as well as many cousins.
Memorial services will be held in the chapel at Tri-County Cremation Center, 11000 Dorchester Rd. Summerville, SC on April 9, 2021 between 11:00am and 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:
Lowcountry Community Hospice House – Agape Care
374 Meyers Rd.
Summerville, SC 29483