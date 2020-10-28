Obituary Theodore Robert Bishop

Theodore Robert Bishop, 72, husband of Kay Bishop, of Summerville, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home. Funeral Services were held last week. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Stjude.org. Teddie was born in Summerville, South Carolina on December 16, 1947. He was the son of Eddie R. and Helen Bishop, Jr. He was a proud veteran who served his country in the Air Force during the Viet Nam War. He enjoyed boating and camping at Somerset with his family and many friends. In retirement, he enjoyed cutting grass, riding his motorcycle, smoking his pipe and spending time with his grandchildren and family. He retired in 2005 after 20 plus years with Santee Cooper and was enjoying his retirement with Kay. They would have celebrated 51 years of marriage this coming Sunday. He is survived by his wife, Kay Bishop; daughters, Melissa Westbury (Travis) and Rachel Page (Bradford); grandchildren, Kayla Elizabeth Westbury-Horne (Austin), Samuel Theodore Westbury, Mason Travis Westbury, Reese Addy Page and Drew Lauran Page; sisters, Betty Conley, Anne Staires (Reg) and Lou Fisher; his sister in law, Gayla Stefani, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Eddie R. and Helen Bishop, Jr.; his sister, Shirley Westbrook and her husband Tom, his twin brother, Eddie R. Bishop, III and his wife, Pat, and his brother in law, Tom Conley. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries