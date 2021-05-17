Obituary Talmage Joseph Wooten Jr. (Joey)

Talmage Joseph Wooten Jr. (Joey) 63, of Summerville, S.C. died on March 6, 2021. Born December 22, 1957 in Fayetteville, N.C..
Joey is survived by his parents Joe and Shirley Wooten of Summerville, S.C. sister Susan Young (John) of Montgomery, AL, Nephews Dean Flynn, Montgomery AL, Adam Flynn (Melinda) Wetumpka, AL., Niece Ashley Young, Troy, AL.
Joey graduated from Summerville High School in 1976 and attended the College of Charleston. He lived in Las Vegas, NV for 25 years working as a finish carpenter and cabinet maker before returning to Summerville.
To celebrate Joey’s life services will be held May 21, 2021 at the Naval Weapons Station All Saints Chapel, 707 Chapel Drove, Goose Creek, S.C. Visitation at 1 P.M. Services at 2 P.M. No military I.D is required. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to an SPCA or charity of your choice.