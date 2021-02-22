Obituary: Sharon Lea Radcliff Smith

Sharon Lea Radcliff Smith (68) of Summerville, wife of Michael Ernest Smith, received her wings on the morning of Sunday, February 21, 2021, at home surrounded by her family under the care of Agape Hospice.
Sharon was born on February 7, 1953 in Bruce, Mississippi, daughter of the late Truman Dean “Lee” and Joan Blondell Radcliff, and benefited from a relationship with her stepmother Betty Lou Radcliff. Survivors in addition to her husband of 48 years are: daughters, Melissia Lynn Bazzle (Lee) of Summerville; Jordan Lea Lawson (David) of Cottageville; sister Karen Deen Evans (Clay) of Moncks Corner; two grandsons, Joshua Blake Bazzle of Summerville and Michael “Cash” Lawson of Cottageville; a niece Crystal Leanna Pennington (Damon) of Moncks Corner; two nephews Trask Cooper Leifheit and Jax Ryland Leifheit both of Moncks Corner. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her stepsister, Deborah Lou Lewis.
Sharon was a homemaker who loved going to the beach. She enjoyed visiting her relatives in Mississippi and was a huge Elvis fan. She took great delight in her grandsons. After being diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer, Sharon proved to be a fighter. She fought hard for three long years and now she can rest peacefully and pain free. Her family is so proud of the strength and courage she showed on her journey.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. She always had such a heart for the babies that are still in the fight.
A memorial service will be planned and held at a later date.