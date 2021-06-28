Obituary Sean Christopher Taylor

Sean Christopher Taylor, 38, of Summerville, passed away on June 24, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, June 27 at 12:00 at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 27 at 1:00 at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ADAA, Anxiety and Depression Association of America at www.adaa.org.
Sean was born on April 16, 1983 in Charleston, SC, son of Marlon Dale and Vicki Roxanne Taylor. He graduated from Fort Dorchester High School. He attended Trident Technical College. He loved music and played in the band GBA. Sean loved cars, travel, and road trips. His first car was a gift from his beloved Uncle Mike. He drove across the United States with friends. Sean also visited Europe several times and traveled with his cherished Great Uncle Wayne. He enjoyed cinema and films. Sean was very knowledgeable in computer science and enjoyed working with technology. He loved animals. Sean was always generous and considerate of others. His final legacy was donating his organs to save lives. Sean is truly a hero.
Survivors in addition to his parents are: sister, Ashley Taylor (Jon Nelson) of Nashville, TN; grandparents: Madge Taylor-Veitch (Robert) of Hanahan, SC and Clarence I. Miller of Easley, SC; and two uncles: Michael Miller (Christie) of Easley, SC and Mark Taylor (Laura) of Hendersonville, NC. He was predeceased by three grandparents: Walker W. Taylor, Jr. and Ruby V. Miller-Smith and Charles Smith.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.