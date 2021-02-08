Obituary Sandra Harris Jones

Sandra Harris Jones of Dorchester, SC, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the age of 78. Sandy was born October 30, 1942, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Paul and Eleanor (Williams) Harris, and was the oldest of four children.
She worked as a civil servant and upon her retirement, she pursued her love of gardening, making jams and jellies, as well as craft making. Sandy was a long-time vendor of the Summerville Farmers Market, where she enjoyed meeting new customers, while fellowshipping with many wonderful friends.
Left to honor and remember Sandy are two daughters: Jackie Glenn and Joyce Jones; six grandchildren: Eric Willoughby, Michelle Dorminy, William Willoughby, Matthew Willoughby, Daniel Glenn, and Sarah Moore; two great grandchildren: Blake Dorminy and Eva Willoughby; and three siblings: Paul Harris, Joan Cowley (Duane), and Sherie Harris, along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Cook, and her son Jeff Jones. Her beautiful smile will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services were held 2 o’clock, Sunday afternoon, February 7, 2021 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Home, Walterboro Chapel. Interment followed in Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.
