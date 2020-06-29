Obituary Rosa Roberts Gesling

Rosa Roberts Gesling, 87, of Summerville, SC, wife of H.M. Goose Gesling, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.
Services will be private at this time, but a memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Summerville Community Hospice, 374 Myers Road, Summerville, SC 29486.
Rosa was born August 14, 1932 in Tatum, SC, the daughter of the late Ellie W. Roberts and Beulah Odom Roberts. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her husband, Goose Gesling of Summerville, Rosa leaves behind two sons, Joseph Marshall Gesling, Sr. (Shirley) of Summerville and H. Mike Gesling of Vance, SC; daughter-in-law and Caregiver, Lisa Gesling; four grandchildren, Brent Gesling (Mary-Helen), Britt Gesling (Nicole), Marshall Gesling (Michele), and Heather Johnson (Frankie); eight great-grandchildren, Katelyn Gesling, Dylan Gesling, Cole Wood, Liam Gesling, Jackson Gesling, Ginny Gesling, Rylan Johnson, and Raelyn Johnson; and one great-great-grandchild, Madilyn Grace Wood. She is predeceased by her parents, E.W. Roberts and Beulah Odom; and a son, R. Bobby Gesling.
Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com.