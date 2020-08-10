Obituary Ronald Salisbury Banks, Sr.

This August in his ancestral cemetery of Cypress Methodist Camp Ground in rural Dorchester County, amid the rough-hewn cabins and church, pines and oaks - a small gathering of family (due to the current health crisis) will lay to rest Ronald Salisbury Banks, Sr. age 83 of Summerville, South Carolina. He was born in Charleston, South Carolina at the Baker Sanitorium on September 18, 1936 to the late Gary Clark Banks, Sr. and Fannie Salisbury Banks. He spent his early childhood in South Windemere and then Summerville where he graduated-as "Most Witty"-from Summerville High School in 1954. He attended the University of South Carolina, graduating in 1958 with a degree in business. Here he joined Sigma Alpha Epsilon, began his loyal following of Gamecock sports and, most importantly, met his future wife of 61 years, Patsy. He served in the South Carolina National Guard, and then began his career in the family business, Banks Construction Company, paving the way for some forty years with his father, brothers, and fraternity brother and best friend Whitfield Scoggin. He and his wife moved to his childhood town of Summerville where they attended Bethany United Methodist Church and raised a family of four children. A funny, caring man, Ronnie/Ronban as he was known, never met a stranger. Ronnie loved golfing with his friends, playing cards and duck hunting at Auldbrass Plantation and being in Saluda, North Carolina. As a member of the Hibernian Society, and past member of the German Friendly Society, he enjoyed socializing with friends, old and new. He served on the board of the First National Bank of Holly Hill; as president of the South Carolina Asphalt Association (awarded Director Emeritus); and on the board of MUSC Children's Hospital, taking pride in the good works that they continue to perform.
Mr. Banks is survived by his wife, Patricia Irick Banks; children Elizabeth Banks Tapp and husband Bobby, Ronald S. Banks Jr and wife Rosalind, Graham I. Banks, and Patricia Banks Morrison and husband Chris, and eight beloved grandchildren Johnson Tapp and wife Catherine, Sal Banks, Jack Banks, Sara Banks Tapp, Martha Camille Banks, James Banks, Mary Ellen Morrison, Anna Gray Morrison. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MUSC Foundation (Children's Hospital), 59 Bee Street, MSC 201, Charleston, SC 29425 or www.musckids.org/help/give.
Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting parksfuneralhome.com