Obituary Robin Turpin Shea

Robin Turpin Shea, of Olney, MD, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2021, age 54. Beloved wife, partner, and best friend of Quinlan J. Shea, III for 26 years. She is survived by her father Donald W. Turpin of Summerville, SC, stepmother Peggy; mother Judy A. Lanuti of Ann Arbor, MI, stepfather Daniel; mother-in-law Hedi S. Shea of Chagrin Falls, OH; brother Dennis W. Turpin of Tampa, FL, wife Ruby; sister Amber Henderson of Nashville, TN, husband Harold; sister Melody Dupree of Summerville, SC, husband Steve; brother-in-law Kevin T. Shea, wife Bertha; and sister-in-law Christina S. Lordan of Chagrin Falls, OH, husband Timothy. Loving aunt of Christopher Lordan, Brian Turpin, Sean Lordan, Katarina McKoy, Claire Lordan, Brian Lordan, Connor Lordan, Rebecca Dupree and Rachel Dupree; and devoted Godmother to many special young people.
Robin was born in Tampa, Florida and graduated from high school in Summerville, South Carolina. After moving to the Washington, DC area, she worked for a defense contractor and in the energy sector, culminating in the position of Assistant Director at a non-profit K-12 education foundation. Robin was active in her local civic and homeowners’ associations and was a state-certified Master Gardner.
The best word to describe Robin is beloved, defined as dearly loved, because to know Robin was to love Robin. In many ways she embodied the southern hospitality of her roots, as she genuinely welcomed new people into her life. She had the incredible knack of making friends wherever she went, whether with staff at local stores and restaurants; acquaintances from many years of world travels; other Washington Capitals fans; or among the Doctors, nurses and fellow patients that journeyed with her for over five years.
If you came into Robin’s orbit you would feel her pull, because she had the gift of making anyone she spoke to the center of her attention. Even as metastatic breast cancer attacked her body, she always had a sense of humor and ready smile—a real smile that lit up her face and crinkled her eyes—and her laugh was contagious and uplifting. She was steadfast and positive until the end, and occasionally headstrong too, but in a good way.
Robin was a lifelong learner and always open to new experiences, especially when absorbing new locales, cultures, and cuisines in her global travels with Quin. She turned her passion for nature’s beauty and gardening into volunteerism as she worked to beautify her neighborhood and the broader community.
Robin's love and kindness radiated until the end, and those ripples will endure. She will be well missed.
Robin wished to spend eternity in a few of her favorite places and her ashes will be spread at a later date. Services are being held privately. If inclined, please celebrate Robin’s life by donating to one of her favorite charities: Habitat for Humanity, So Others Might Eat, and World Central Kitchen. Arrangements entrusted to Going Home Cremation and Funeral Care. www.goinghomecares.com