Obituary: Robert G. Kaverman

Robert G. Kaverman, 91, passed away peacefully on June 17th, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, FL with family at his side. He was born July 16th, 1928 in Erie, PA to Martin and Anna Kaverman. He attended Academy High School were he was a member of the varsity cross country track team. For summer training he was a meter reader for the gas company. By running from meter to meter he was extremely effecient, much to the shagrin of the elder full timers. After graduation he attended the Erie Business College. In 1950 he married Alice Vogel and settled in Jamestown, NY. They were married for 20 years and had two children before she succumbed to cancer in 1970. He then married Ann Clucas in 1971, adding two more sons to the family. They were married 48 years, growing old together in Goose Creek, SC. They lived the last 7 years with son Jack and his wife Jeanne in loving care until Ann’s passing in March of this year. At that time, he moved to Port Charlotte, FL to be near his daughter and granddaughter.
Bob served honorably in the Korean War Theater from 1950-1952, receiving many honors for his service. He continued his service to his country and community as an active member or officer in various organizations, including Jamestown Jr. Chamber of Commerce, American Legion Post #638 in Falconer, NY, Jamestown War Vets, Jamestown DAV, Goose Creek, SC VFW, and Goose Creek, SC American Legion.
He sold cars at Burke Motors for many years before becoming vice-president and general manager of Howlett Motors of Jamestown. The family will always remember his highly publicized sales deal in which a cow was taken in trade for an automobile.
He enjoyed cooking, fishing, and spending time with his dogs, Rusty and Dusty. He most looked forward to annual trips to Anna Maria Island, FL with family and friends. Bob will be remembered for his welcoming and friendly personality and loved socializing with many people. He was known by those close to him as the master of the chicken barbecue.
He is survived by his sons, Robert M (and Carla) Kaverman, Patrick (and Josie) Clucas, and Jack J (and Jeannie) Clucas, his daughter, Karen Kulig, his brother, Donald (and Mabelle) Kaverman, seven grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his sister Lilian Seth of Erie, PA, his first wife Alice Vogel-Kaverman, and his second wife Ann-Clucas Kaverman.
The family will schedule memorial services at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:
Alzheimer’s Assoc.,W,B NY Chapter,6215 Sheridan DR: 100uffalo, NY 14221.
ST. Mary’s Catholic Church, 818 McGowan Rd., Shelby, NC 28150.