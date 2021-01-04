Obituary Robert Boyle Beauchene

Robert Boyle Beauchene, 49, of Summerville, SC, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at MUSC.
Son of Dan and Sissue Beauchene, Rob was born May 23, 1971 in Charleston, SC. He is survived by his parents, brother Ossie Beauchene (Sarah), sister Mary Beauchene Smith (Brian), nephew Fritz Smith, niece Wynne Beauchene, favorite cousin Molly Beauchene Wier (Johnny), fiancée Missy Clark and a large family of loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his faithful four-legged companion of 15 years, Maggie.
Rob graduated from Summerville High School in 1990 and attended the College of Charleston. He was a voracious reader, master of insignificant details and found humor in everything. A raconteur, Rob used his sharp wit to regale friends with colorful stories about growing up in Summerville. He liked nothing more than to make people smile and cheer for the Clemson Tigers. He was generous with his affection and a friend to all.
A special thank you to all the MUSC doctors, nurses and staff who provided skilled and compassionate care.
A private graveside service will be held for family on Monday, January 4, 2021 in the churchyard of St. Paul's Church in Summerville. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dorchester Free School Board James T. Boyle Medical Scholarship, PO Box 2045, Summerville, SC 29484.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 S. MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483