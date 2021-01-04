Obituary Norman Craven

Norman Craven, 87, of Summerville, husband of Judith Braxton Craven, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Summerville Cemetery, 1330 Boonehill Rd., Summerville, SC 29483.
Norman was born on August 2, 1933 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Parker and Mary Craven. He was a founding member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He attended Lydia Baptist Church. Norman was a member of the Summerville Masonic Lodge and Omar Shriners. He was retired from Cameron and Barkley.
Survivors in addition to his wife Judith are: three children: Dennis Craven of Summerville, Bonny Compton of Summerville, and Kenny Craven (Jennifer) of Summerville; five grandchildren: Stacey Craven (Stephen Hill), Michael Compton, Alexander Craven, Nicholas Craven, and Ashlee Compton; and one great granddaughter, Ella Grace Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Children Hospital at www.donate.loveto therescue.org or Lydia Baptist Church, 520 E Owens Drive, Summerville, SC 29485.
