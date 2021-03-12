Obituary Norma Anne Crawford

Norma Anne Crawford, 82, of Summerville, passed away at the aide of St. Joseph peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 10, 202.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 11 o'clock to 1 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2 o'clock at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville, SC 29483. Rite of Committal with Final Commendation will be at a later date at Dorchester Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hollings Cancer Center at www.connect2.musc.edu.
Norma was born on August 21, 1938 in Frankfort, KY, daughter of the late Norman and Dorothy Crawford. She graduated from University of Kentucky, Manhattan School of Music, and William Paterson University in New Jersey. She was a member of St. John the Beloved Catholic Church. She loved her dogs, sitting and watching her flowers from her chair, and snowmobiling. Most of all she enjoyed her life, music, and traveling.
Norma is survived by a brother, David Crawford (Kate Duffy) of Medford, NJ and nephew, Charles Crawford, and also by her loving and caring best friend Patricia Sabatino.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.