Obituary Nora Armel MacDonald Hart

Nora Armel MacDonald Hart of Summerville, SC, widow of Thomas H. Hart, entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was 90.
Nora grew up in New Waterford, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, one of fourteen children. She told stories of sleeping four to a bed, "two-up and two-down." After high school and business classes, a young woman barely reaching five feet tall, Nora left Cape Breton Island to work 2,000 miles north at Thule Air Force Base, Greenland. She was one of only thirty women among thousands of men above the Arctic Circle; Nora was extremely popular. Eventually, she fell for the charm of Tom, a sergeant and flight engineer from Arden, NC, who became her life-long friend, lover, and husband. Nora and Tom followed USAF assignments to Alabama and then around the country and world. She was a mother to children born in Alabama, North Carolina, Cape Canaveral, Washington, DC and Tennessee. When Tom was away on assignments to Eniwetok, Europe, Panama or Vietnam, Nora ran the household alone, always with a smile and a laugh, but with a quick flip of a wet towel toward misbehaving children.
Driving with Nora was an adventure (she was blind in one eye from childhood and deaf in one ear). She would admit she was lost with a smile or laugh as she and a carload of children were being pulled from a ditch. Eventually she gave up her driver's license and became a permanent fixture alongside Tom during their many road trips after retirement. Nora was an early believer in exercise. She would hush the kids while working out with Jack LaLane on TV in the 1960s. After settling in North Charleston in 1974, Nora became a regular walker in her neighborhood. Later she organized family groups to walk the Bridge Run each April. In retirement, Tom and Nora walked on the Air Base in good weather and at Northwoods Mall in bad weather.
Politics was a favorite hobby for Nora. Although she remained a loyal Canadian citizen, Nora was well-read and embraced the politics of the United States; John F. Kennedy and Barak Obama were her favorite Presidents. Nora followed local politics, too, and was a regular caller to Dan Moon's radio show. Disagreeing with Nora was OK, but it was a sin not to have an opinion.
Nora moved to Summerville after Tom passed away. She became a member of St. John the Beloved Catholic Church and began each day began with a walk to mass. Her bond to the Church, and its members, remained strong until her death. She had a great love for her family, friends and her church.
Nora was born on April 9, 1929 in Nova Scotia, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Daniel MacGregor MacDonald, a coal miner, and Christina Jane (MacQuarrie) MacDonald, a homemaker.
Nora is survived by her sons, Thomas H. Hart, III of Summerville, SC, John Steven Hart (Brenda) of Newport, NC, daughters, Desiree Mary Hart of Naples, Florida, Ann Hart Shuler (Bill) of North Charleston, Lesia Hart Howe of Summerville, SC and Teresa Hart Cannon (Phillip) of Senoia, Georgia, brother Allie MacDonald of New Waterford, Nova Scotia, and sister Jackie MacDonald of Toronto, Ontario, plus 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
