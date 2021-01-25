Obituary Nancy Tapp Rithmire

Nancy Lucinda Tapp Rithmire, 70, of Covington, GA, died December 27, 2020, in her home surrounded by family after a lengthy illness.
Nancy was born January 8, 1950, in Charlotte, NC, to the Rev. Dr. Charles Robert Tapp and Mary Louise Evans Tapp, who preceded her in death. She attended schools in Summerville, graduated from Summerville High School in 1968, and maintained friendships with many of her classmates over the years.
She had a passion for helping others, especially children – she would say it was her purpose in life. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with and cooking for family and friends in both Montreat, NC, and Edisto, SC. She enjoyed countless hours picking up sea shells on every beach she ever walked.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Doug Rithmire, three daughters: Laura Lanham Norcom, Lisa Lanham, and Jennifer Latham; five grandchildren: Dustin and Casey Cook, Joshua Price (Molly), Jessica Roney (Scott Ryan) and Holly Harrington; four great-grandchildren: Isaac Benjamin Cook, Madi & Brady Price and Scarlett Ryan. Nancy is also survived by her brothers, Charlie Tapp (Elizabeth) and Allen Tapp (Janet), and sister, Sharon Tapp Harris (Jim), as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She truly loved and cherished her large, extended family.
A private, family-only visitation was held on December 31, 2020 in Covington, GA. A Celebration of Nancy’s life will be announced at a later date, due to Covid-19.
Arrangements were by Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Rd, PO Box 630, Covington, GA 30015 www.caldwellandcowan.com