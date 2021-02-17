Obituary Murriel Ashe Shelton

Murriel Ashe Shelton passed away on January 26, 2021 in Houston, TX. Born April 3, 1932 in Tuckasegee, NC. She was the daughter of the late Alvin Jesse Ashe and Ella Mae Potts Ashe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John in 1999; brothers Horace Ray, and Avery Leroy; sisters, Betty Roberta, and Mildred Frankie.
Murriel is survived by siblings Billie Lominac and AJ Ashe; two sons Bill Shelton (Lani) of Herndon, VA, and Paul Shelton (Soleivi) of Missouri City, Texas; five grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
Murriel attended Jackson County schools and Cullowhee High School and was a 1954 graduate of Western Carolina Teachers College, now Western Carolina University. She taught school in Utah and for many years in Dorchester County, SC, where she was a first-grade teacher at Knightsville Elementary School. She assisted her husband John in running Summerville Aviation.
She loved gardening, crafts and keeping up with her grand children and great grand children.
A memorial service will be planned and held at a later date in Cullowhee, NC.