Obituary Mr. Luther Everette Collins

Mr. Luther Everette Collins, 94, went to be with his Lord on Monday, August 24,2020 at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro SC.
Mr. Collins was born in Barnwell County on February 14,1926 and was a son of the late Howell and Alma Still Collins. He served his country during WWII in the US Army Air Force. He was a retired farmer and retired Welding Inspector with Daniels Construction.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 26,2020, at 11:00AM in the Barnwell County Memorial Cemetery at the airport. Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 5-7 pm at Mole Funeral Home. Social distancing and mask will be required at the services and visitation.
Survivors include two sons; Dean (Sandra) Collins of Summerville SC, and Jack (Sue) Collins of Barnwell SC; daughter in law, Kathy Collins of Cayce SC; brother, Theron Collins of Barnwell SC; sister, Betty Lee Collins Sandifer of Denmark SC; sisters in law, Lou Anne Creech of Columbia SC and Linda Collins of Hilda SC; 9 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Emily Creech Collins, son Wayne Collins, daughter, Connie Collins, brothers Achille, Bob, Everon (Everette’s twin) and Joe; brothers in law, Rhett Sandifer and Bobby Creech.
