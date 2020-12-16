Obituary Master Chief Ralph Fredrick Droster

Master Chief Ralph Fredrick Droster, age 83 passed away in his home in Milton, Florida under hospice care with both his daughters by his side. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin to the late Raymond and Eleanore Droster.
Ralph served 22 years in the United States Navy Submarine Service and 20 years for the United States Postal Service and owned his own cabinet shop Double R Cabinet shop in Summerville, SC. He was an avid Bass fisherman and enjoyed bowling, traveling, and playing cards. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years June Peterson Droster, both of his parents, his older brother, Roger and his younger brother, Kenneth, his son-in-law YNC Barry R. Hutton.
Ralph served on the USS Triton SSRN-586, (the first vessel to execute a submerged circumnavigation of the Earth in Operation Sandblast), USS Carp SS-338, USS John Marshall SSBN-611, USS Pulaski SSBN 633, USS Cero AGSS-225, USS Lewis and Clark SSBN-644, and USS Orion AS-18.
He is survived by his daughters, Connie Droster Hutton and Christina Droster Moran (Keith). His five grandchildren, Amanda Hutton Greco (Blaise), Linnea Moran, Rachel Hutton, Michael Moran, and Brianna Moran.
His “bro” and lifelong friend, Michael Bryant( Marsha). Nephews Tim Droster, Clinton Droster, Tobin Droster, and nieces Vanessa Partenen and Terri Grabrow. Many cousins.
Special thanks to Covenant Hospice especially his nurses Shannon and Sunday. Burial will be held on January 15, 2021 at 1: 30 pm at Barrancas National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, United States Navy Memorial Fund.