Obituary Mary Lou Chambers

Mary Lou Chambers, 86, of Summerville, wife of the late Bill Chambers, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Hallmark Healthcare Center.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 1 o'clock to 2 o'clock at Summerville Church of the Nazarene, 10825 US-78, Summerville, SC 29483. A funeral service will begin at 2 o'clock at Summerville Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summerville Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 3200, Summerville, SC 29484.
Mary was born on November 6, 1934 in St. Louis, MO, daughter of the late Ovel and Louise Thurman. She was a member of Summerville Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors include: Kim Songer (Thomas) of Summerville; two grandchildren: Megan Morgan (Matthew) of Summerville and Emily Songer of California; and two great grandchildren: Ethan Morgan and Hannah Morgan. In addition to her husband Bill and parents she is predeceased by brother, Fred Thurman.
