Obituary Marianne T. Lohrman

Former Summerville resident Marianne T. Lohrman was incandescent. For 73 years she shared her warmth, light and love. She was a compassionate friend, incredible wife, amazing mother, proud daughter, guiding sister, talented gardener and writer, woke activist, and so much more. She left this world on May 3, 2021, and became stardust, lighting the way for her loved ones past and those to follow.
She was born January 1, 1948, in Warren, Ohio to Thaddeus and Irene Was. She began her career in Ohio before she and her husband moved to Summerville in 1985. She brought her writing, public relations and marketing expertise to the College of Charleston, Heritage Trust and the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition. She also thrived as a successful realtor, helping families find the perfect home. She earned a B.A. with honors in English Literature from the College of Charleston. She and her husband returned to Ohio in 2000, following the loss of their son, Jim, and her father, Thad.
The lights in her life will forever be her husband Eugene (Gene) D. Lohrman, whom she married in 1968, their two remarkable children, Kirsten and James and grandchildren Alexa and Joe. Marianne was a loving force of nature, devoting her energies to being a wife, mother and “Gramee” to her grandchildren. She also relished her time with mother Irene, whom she called “Mamusia.”
Her eye for design allowed her to create a distinctive and comfortable home for family and friends, with the kitchen as her domain. Marianne valued deeply the written and spoken word. She wrote poetry, short articles and exquisite letters to family and friends.
She searched for opportunities to serve a need and share her voice. In memory of her son, Jim, she used her grief experience to support other bereaved parents. She became an active member of The Compassionate Friends Charleston, S.C. chapter, contributing articles to the newsletter and meeting with parents who had lost their children. She was involved in the Sjogren’s Syndrome Foundation. She was a certified Laughter Yoga practitioner, sharing the power of therapeutic laughter as a stress reliever. Her fierce love for our American democracy led her to found and create a private Facebook page for women who shared her values and wanted to make a difference.
Marianne left this world as she lived it, with courage and grace. Surviving are her husband, Gene, of 52 years, daughter Kirsten Antony (Tracy) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and grandchildren Alexa and Joe Antony, her mother Irene Was of Warren, Ohio and sister Christine Zust (Mark) of Westlake, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her son, James A. Lohrman, father Thaddeus Was and sisters Phyllis Hare and Janice Douglass.
The family will host a private Celebration of Life memorial service in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests supporting one of Marianne’s favorite charities, the World Central Kitchen at https://wck.org.