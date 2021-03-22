Obituary Marc William Snow

On March 18th Marc William Snow departed this earthly life and was welcomed into eternal life by his best friend and Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ. He was born February 22nd, 1960 and was the seventh of nine children. He lived in Malden, MA his entire childhood and after high school enlisted in the US Air Force. Following his active duty service, he transitioned into the National Guard and attended Wentworth University while working full time at Hood Dairy. Marc earned a degree in Electrical Engineering and specialized in RF microwave technologies. Marc retired from Analog Devices. He loved his job and he loved working.
Marc always had a bright mind, inquisitive nature, keen sense of humor and quick wit. Marc was a natural storyteller and loved to make people laugh. He was a "hands on dad" and mentor to all whether as a boy scout leader, soccer coach, Sunday School teacher, or small group leader. He was involved in all aspects of his childrens' lives. He truly loved being a dad and taking care of his family. He has five precious adult children; Jennifer Chambers and her husband Michael, Jesse Snow and his wife Kelly, Brittany Butrym and her husband Chris, Rachel Snow, and Sarah Black. He was extremely proud of the fact that each of his children graduated from Private Colleges and several achieved advanced degrees. He radiated love and enthusiasm about his newest title; Pop Pop and was adored by his granddaughter, Juliana Chambers soon to be followed by a grandson, Charlie Richard Snow due in May and a granddaughter Marci Snow Chambers due in June of 2021.
He was hopelessly head over heels for his wife Judy. The two completed each other and were truly as one. They complemented each other in every way. They were an "us" as Marc stated. "Us is the deepest bond you have, deepest in the heart and soul and a bond never to be broken."
He was a man of conviction; he loved the Lord his God with all his heart and his neighbor as himself. He was a constant witness and living statement to the testimony of his faith. Forever working hard, serving the community, and being a true friend.
The most important thing and Marc's greatest desire was to be a true follower of Christ. He chose to make Bible study and prayer a part of his everyday life. This fact is what he most desired for people to know and remember. He left this world with complete certainty about where he was going. As much as he would miss his life here he was excited to embrace his new eternal life in Jesus Christ.
Special thanks to Nicole, Sara, and Galen of Amedisys Hospice. Their care and compassion were exemplary during their time of service. They are all extraordinary caregivers.
Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday, March 22, 2021 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11 o'clock at Wassamassaw Baptist Church, 704 State Rd. S-8-291, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Please feel free to wear bright colored attire per Marc's request. A military burial ceremony will be held at a later date at Beaufort National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wassamassaw Baptist Church, 704 State Rd., s-8-291, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 or Amedisys Hospice Care, 1027 Physicians Dr., Charleston, SC 29414.
