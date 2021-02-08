Obituary Lonnie Jones Kaylor, Jr.

Lonnie Jones Kaylor, Jr., 87, of Charleston, husband of Cora Martin Kaylor, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Life Care Center of Charleston.
Face coverings and masks are required.
A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Summerville Cemetery, 1330 Boonehill Rd., Summerville, SC 29483.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
Lonnie was born on November 20, 1933 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Lonnie Jones Kaylor Sr. and Veola Agnes Bunch Kaylor. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, fishing, traveling, and watching wrestling. He was a member of Living by Faith Baptist Church.
Survivors in addition to his wife Cora are: five children: Sherri Ward (Clayton) of SC, Elaine Prue (Bill) of Louisiana, Jan Thaden (Gene) of NC, Cathy Clifford (Gene) of Florida, and Stephanie Scharf (Kevin) of SC; five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by son, Jimmy Phillips.
