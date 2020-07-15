Obituary Lois Wiley Baker

Lois Wiley Baker, age 86, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1933 in Kearney Nebraska to Robert and Vera Wiley.
Lois loved her family and her dog of 12 years, Tinker Bell (Tink). She was an avid horse lover and rancher. She was very active in the rodeo as a barrel racer and bareback rider. She showed quarter horses for many years.
Lois was survived by her sister Lorane Mitchell of Dallas TX, her son Billy(Sandy) Baker, son Joe (Taffy) Baker, daughter Carol (Richard) Blair, grandchildren Dusty Baker, Cody Baker, Robby Davis,