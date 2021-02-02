Obituary Lionel Bryant Cantrell

Lionel Bryant Cantrell, 75, of Summerville, husband of Jo Ann Money Cantrell, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Summerville Medical Center.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 11 o'clock to 12 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 12 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel.
Lionel was born on September 30, 1945 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Thomas J. and Fannie P. Cantrell.
Survivors in addition to his wife Jo Ann are: three children: William Cantrell of Summerville, Christopher Cantrell (Melanie) of Summerville and Paul Cantrell (Jenny) of Charleston; two step-daughters: Danielle Mace (R.J.) of Summerville and Cindy Kinard (Tim) of N. Charleston; ten grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and one brother, Bruce Cantrell (Theresa) of Apex, NC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by son, Michael Cantrell and sister, Joyce Roumilatt.
