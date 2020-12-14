Obituary: Linda Bustle Farris

Linda Bustle Farris, 71, of Summerville, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at her residence.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel.
Flowers will be accepted.
Linda was born on June 9, 1949 in Rockhill, SC, daughter of the late William Oscar and Barbara Ann Bustle. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include: three children: Christy Olean of Summerville, David Farris (Teresa) of Summerville and Ryan Hickman of Augusta, GA; four grandchildren: Bryce Olean, Brittany Olean, Catherine Farris and Chelsea Powell; two brothers: Steve Bustle (Pam) of Columbia and Ricky Bustle (Lynn) of Athens, GA; and nephew, Brad Bustle.
ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 843-873-4040.