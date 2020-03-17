Obituary LCDR Francis J. “Frank” Weber, Sr.

LCDR Francis J. “Frank” Weber, Sr. USN (ret), 78, husband of the late Marilyn J. Weber, and current husband of Karen Richardson Weber, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 4, 2020, at Walter Reed Medical Hospital.
There will be a visitation for friends and family at Kalas Funeral Home in Edgewater, MD on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 5 o’clock to 8 o’clock before he returns to South Carolina to his final resting place at Dorchester Memorial Gardens in Summerville, SC. Burial arrangements will be through James A. Dyal Funeral Home. There will be a small visitation and service prior to burial at St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church on Friday, March 13, 2020; viewing from 10 o’clock to 11 o’clock and funeral mass to begin at 11 o’clock.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to The Oakleaf Club of Greater Washington, DC (oakleafdc.org).
Oakleaf Club of Greater Washington, DC
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
8901 Wisconsin Ave.
PO Box 248
Bethesda, MD 20889-5600
Frank, known as Butch while growing up, was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 9, 1941, to the late George H. and Mary Dempsey Weber. After graduating from St. Francis Preparatory High School, he went on to Boston University on a Track and Field scholarship. He married his college sweetheart, Marilyn J. Twiss, on August 10, 1963. After graduating with a degree in Business from BU, he entered Officer Candidate School (OCS), and went on to become a Naval Aviator and Flight Officer. He proudly served his country for 21 years, including combat service in the Vietnam War (1965-1975). After retirement, he opened a small screen-printing business, The Screenery, in Summerville, SC. In 2008, he moved to Edgewater, MD where he worked as a tax preparer with H&R Block, as well as help manage Selby Bay Marina.
Frank was predeceased by his parents, George and Mary Weber, four siblings: John “Jackie” Weber, George “Mickey” Weber, Mary Elizabeth Weber, and Theresa “DeeDee” Weber, as well as his first wife, Marilyn J. Weber. He is survived by his current wife, Karen Richardson Weber of Edgewater, MD, and his four children: Frank Weber, Jr. (Tracy) of Gambrills, MD, Mariam Dittmann (Robby) of Crestview, FL, David Weber of Aurora, IL, and Beverlee Branton (William) of Summerville, SC. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Matthew Dittmann, Blake Metzger, Emily Weber, Bradley Metzger, and Daniel Weber, as well as, multiple nieces and nephews.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.