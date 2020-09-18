Obituary Kendrick Anthony Mahoney

Kendrick Anthony Mahoney Jr., 81, of Summerville, passed away peacefully at his home on September 12, 2020. Ken was born November 7, 1938 in New Haven, Kentucky. He was a graduate of the University of Florida Forest Ranger School, began his forestry career with the National Forest Service, and retired as Head Surveyor of Southern Woodlands Division of Mead Westvaco in 2003.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kay Morrison Mahoney, his daughters Mary Ella Mahoney Davidson (John), Kelli Marie Mahoney Gilliam (Bernie), and his beloved Jack Russell, Annie. Ken is preceded in death by his brothers James R. Mahoney and Joseph D. Mahoney Sr. He is survived by a sister, Dorothy Ann Hall of Bardstown, KY, and two brothers, Richard H. Mahoney of Tampa, FL, and William L. Mahoney of New Haven, KY, and a number of loving nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at Mepkin Abbey at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mepkin Abbey, 1098 Mepkin Abbey Road, Moncks Corner, South Carolina, 29461.