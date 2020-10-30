Obituary June Byers

June Byers of Summerville South Carolina, passed away October 29, 2020 at 1115 am in her home. She was preceded by her husband Thomas F. Byers who passed away in 2011. June's younger sister Helen Tomayko passed February of 2019, and June's older sister Louise currently lives in Highpoint, NC. June was born in Tarentum, PA and graduated from Tarentum High School after she which she accepted a position at Gulf Oil in Pittsburgh where her career took her to Houston, TX with Chevron. Eventually she became the General Manager of Oakbrook Towers senior home in Summerville prior to her retirement. June, affectionately known as Junie leaves behind her sister Louise Heston, Gayle Heston, Ashley Mayberry, Jim Mayberry, her niece Michelle Gomez, Tony Gomez, Barron Gomez, her nephew Michael Tomayko, Lindsey Tomayko, Kaleia Walsh. Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening November 10, 2020 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM with a funeral service from 6:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Fox Funeral Home in Saxonberg, PA.
