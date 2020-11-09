Obituary Joyce Elaine (Parks) Hall

Joyce Elaine (Parks) Hall, died peacefully in her home in Summerville, SC on Tuesday November 3,2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Mick Hall, daughters, SueBeson, (Reverend Gary Beson) of Georgetown, SC, LindaRoumillat, (Jack Roumillat) of Summerville, SC and Janet Clancy, (Terry Clancy), of Dallas, TX. She was greatly loved by her 7 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.
Born 6/25/1940 in Piqua, Ohio. Proceeded in death by parents, Olis and Ouida Parks, brothers, Tom and Robert Parks. Survived by sisters, Joann Beerman, Patty Jean Keil and Shirley Goodwin of Ohio.
During her 80 years of life, Joyce was admired for her creativity, love of Jesus and her commitment to her marriage and family. She loved music, beading, flower arranging, baking, cooking and sharing of herself over a cup of tea. Many people were blessed by her loving and considerate personality. Some of our best memories as a family were summer vacations at Edisto Beach. She was diagnosed with a neurological disease in themid ‘90’s which slowed her down physically but didn’t stop her vivacious love for life.
The family would like to thank Agape Hospice for caring so generously for Joyce the last few years. A memorial service will occur at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 111 Waring St., Summerville, 11/16/20, 2pm to honor her life and praise God’s name for all she gave to this earth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to St. Paul’s Church, 111 Waring St., Summerville, SC 29483.