Obituary Joyce Elaine (Parks) Hall

Summerville, SC (29483)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 80F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.