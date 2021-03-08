Obituary Josephine "Josey" T. Elder

Josephine "Josey" T. Elder, 80, of Summerville, wife of Edmund J. Elder, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at her residence.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11 o'clock at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church. Burial will be at a later date at Mepkin Abbey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mepkin Abbey, 1098 Mepkin Abbey Rd., Moncks Corner, SC 29461.
Josey was born on October 16, 1940 in Charleroi, PA, daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Tomayko. She attended Trident Technical College. She was a retired secretary and volunteer at Trident Medical Center. Josey was an active Extraordinary Minister at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church. She loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors in addition to her husband Ed of 59 years are: three children: Edmund Elder, Jr. (Susan) of Madison, WI, Lou Ann Liebman (Michael) of Denver, CO, and Erika Elder of Summerville; four grandchildren: Megan Liebman, Mary Jo Elder, Lauren Liebman, and Eddie Elder, III; sister, Theresa Kostolansky (Louis) of Charleroi, PA; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Marianne Kefover.
The family would like to thank Agape Hospice Care for the great care and support of Josey.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.