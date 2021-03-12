Obituary Joseph "Joey" Martin

Joseph "Joey" Martin died peacefully in his home surrounded lovingly by his family in Givhans, SC late Wednesday March 10, 2021 at the age of 64.
Joey is survived by his wife Sheila R Martin; children, Shelly (Ryan) Phillips of Columbia, SC and Jennifer (Don) Bridge of Cottageville, SC; grandchildren, Caden McCloud, Easton Tyler, Dylan Howard Bridge of Cottageville, SC and Amelia Jo Phillips of Columbia, SC; siblings, Phyllis (Robert) Bostick of Charleston, SC, Nancy (Furman) Cullum of Charleston, SC, Eunice (Harold) Prince of Moncks Corner, SC, Bobbie (Eugene) Lowrey of Walterboro, SC, Debra (Merle) Bridge of Cottageville, SC, and Mandy (Lester) Hill of Cottageville; 15 nephews, 6 nieces, and 31 great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Rollin Martin Sr. and Maude T Martin; brother Rollin McCloud Martin Jr. (Mac), and nephew RD Hutto.
Joey was born on March 20, 1956 in Charleston, SC to Rolin and Maude Martin. He graduated from Walterboro High School in 1976. He married Sheila, his high school sweetheart in 1978. Joey worked for Mead/Westvaco as a mechanic for 38 years. Over the next 40+ years of their marriage, the couple welcomed two children and four grandchildren into their life and hearts. His family will remember him as a kind, caring, loving and incredibly funny person who always loved no matter what and encouraged them to pursue their goals and dreams. It was apparent to all who knew him that he did all he could for his family. His love and compassion toward others will live on through his family.
A visitation for family and friends is scheduled for Sunday March 14, 2021 from 5-7 PM with a memorial service immediately following at 7PM at James A Dyal in Summerville, SC. Pastor Richard Clapp will officiate the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Joey's life. Flowers can be sent to James A Dyal in Summerville, SC. The family would like to thank Dr. Claudius S Dawson, Dr. Yanis Bellil, and Dr. Leslie Wilkie for their care and dedication to Joey and his family and for being by their side over this five year journey.
