Obituary John Robert Keller

John Robert Keller, 90, of Bonneau, SC, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Graveside Memorial Services will be private for the family in St. Paul's Anglican Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 (www.woundedwarriorproject.com) or Paralyzed Veterans of America by visiting www.pva.org.
John was born May 19, 1931 in Peoria, IL, the son of the late Albert Keller and Ida Cochard Keller. He honorably served in the United States Air Force as a Master Sergeant for over 20 years. He loved golfing, hunting, and fishing.
John is survived by his son, John Robert Keller, Jr. and wife Wilma of Little Rock, AR; daughter, Cynthia Keller Waring and husband Penny of Summerville, SC; grandchildren, Will and wife Molly, Van and wife Sam, Joe, Brad and wife Erin, Robert, and Perry; and great-grandchildren, Caroline, Wiley, Annesly, Blakely, and Bryson. He is predeceased by his wife, Virginia Evangeline Keller.
