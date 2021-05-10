Obituary John O. Mize

John O. Mize, 73, husband of Carol Mize, of Round O, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021. John was born in Charleston, South Carolina on July 28, 1947. He was the son of John and Louise Mize. John was a hardworking, family man. He worked at the navy yard for many years and then as a security guard for a while until he retired. He was ever so devoted to his "bride" and his family. He loved his family more than anything. He was also cherished by his family. He was great at always making everyone laugh. He is survived by his wife, Carol Mize; daughters, Stacy Carlson-Neilson (Dave), Kathy Mize, Christina M. Rommel (Greg) and Kristina Mize Ard (David), as well as his grandchildren and nieces and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother a 2 sisters.
Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME,130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com.