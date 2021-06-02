Obituary John Lee Lamar

John Lee Lamar, 45, of Summerville, SC, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Funeral Services were Sunday afternoon, May 30, 2021 at 3:30 PM in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. The family and friends geathered from 2 o'clock until the time of service in the Parlor. Burial was in New Harmony Cemetery, New Albany, MS.
John was born November 17, 1975 in Tupelo, MS. He was a graduate of Pinewood Preparatory School in Summerville, SC. He went on to attend the University of Mississippi and Winthrop University.
John made his career in the hospitality industry. More than anything he loved his friends and family. He enjoyed golf, tennis, traveling, karaoke, Ole Miss football, and his mom's home cooking.
John leaves behind his mother, Patricia Ray of Summerville, SC; sister, Elizabeth Lamar Dixon (Bryan) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; half sister, Anna Caroline Peevey of Raleigh, NC; girlfriend, Terri Drieling of North Charleston, SC; and nieces, Lillian Myers and Lauren Jolly (Will), both of Mt. Pleasant, SC. He is predeceased by his father, John Lamar, Sr.; grandparents, James and Joyce Treadaway and W.T. and Estelle Lamar.
Memorials in John's name may be made to the MUSC Foundation, Liver Transplant Patient Fund, 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425.
