Obituary John Brunson (Johnny) Parks, III

John Brunson (Johnny) Parks, III, 65, husband of Donna J. Parks of Moncks Corner, SC, formerly of Summerville, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at Parks Funeral Home Chapel Saturday morning, March 20, 2021 at 11 o'clock. Burial will be in Summerville Cemetery. Friends may call at Parks Funeral Home Friday evening from 6 - 8 o'clock. Flowers will be accepted.
Johnny was born June 28, 1955 in Summerville, SC, a son of John B. Parks, Jr. and Jo Ann Bowen Parks. He graduated from Summerville High School and Gupton Jones College of Funeral Service. He was a funeral director and owner of Parks Funeral Home.
In his younger years, Johnny was an avid hunter. He loved anything pertaining to the outdoors and wildlife and enjoyed being on the river or lake. Recently he spent a lot of time bird watching. He always had labs when he was younger. Now, his beloved pet is his Boston Terrier, Petey Paws. He loved him some Petey and Donna Jean.
Survivors include his wife, Donna J. Parks; three daughters, Courtney Garvey (Chuck), of Augusta, GA, Jackie P. Leming (Jason) of Summerville, Sara L. Parks of Summerville; one son, John Clinton (Clint) Parks (Maggie) of Summerville; six grandchildren, Taylor, Hannah, Carson, John, Emma and Max; one brother, James (Bo) Parks of Summerville; one sister, Paula P. Wicker of Summerville; and special nieces and nephews, Jamie, Hannah, Jenny (James) and Maddie. Johnny was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Jo Ann Parks; and his sister, Terralyn Parks Mallard.
Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com