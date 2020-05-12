Obituary JEFFREY T. JONES

JEFFREY T. JONES, 58, of Dorchester, SC, passed away suddenly on April 13th, 2020.
Born February 4th, 1962 in Madison WI, he was the son of Edwin T. Jones of Portland, OR and Sandra Harris Jones of Madison, WI.
Jeff was a self-taught guitarist and played in many bands in Nashville,TN and throughout the local area. His love of music was boundless. He also loved fishing in the lowcountry waters. Jeff was quiet and had a sense of humor. His quick wit, generosity, and the sound of his guitar will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are his Mother, Sandra Harris Jones, of Dorchester, SC, his Father, Edwin T. Jones, of Hustonville, KY, and two sisters, Jacqueline Glenn and Joyce Jones of Summerville, SC.
Funeral services for Jeff will be private.