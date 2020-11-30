Obituary Janet R. French

Janet R. French, 77 of Summerville, wife of Teddy B. French passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Family and Friends are invited to attend her visitation on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11 o'clock at Bethany United Methodist Church 118 W. Third South Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Interment will be at 4 o'clock at Watermelon Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Glennville, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Foundation 1027 Physicians Drive # 240 Charleston, SC 29414. The family is very thankful for The Amedisys Hospice and their care of Janet.
Janet was born on September 4, 1943 in Glennville, GA, daughter of the late Eldred "Slim" and Myrtle Baker Ray. She met and married Ted while he was stationed at Hunter AFB in Savannah, GA. Janet was an active military wife and enjoyed golfing and bridge. She developed many long-time friends while Ted was serving in the US Air Force. What she loved the most was her family and her home. She was the consummate homemaker with a passion for gardening, cooking and stylish clothes. Janet was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ted, and her two daughters, Julie French Curtin (Kevin) of Atlanta and Jennifer French Hardy (John) and grandson, John Eldred Brackett "Jeb", also of Atlanta; a sister, Carolyn Ray Moore (Tommy) of Glennville, GA and brother, Jewette Ray (Carolyn) of Vidalia, GA.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
