Obituary Jaiden "Eileen" Elizabeth Cevdar

Jaiden "Eileen" Elizabeth Cevdar, 18, of Summerville, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021 at Summerville Medical Center.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 12 o'clock to 1 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 1 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel.
Flowers will be accepted.
Eileen was born on October 17, 2002 in Tupelo, MS, daughter of Douglas Cevdar of Summerville and Mechelle Williams of Ladson, SC. She was very compassionate and caring. She loved to draw, write, sculpt and sing. She was a very good athlete. She enjoyed playing soccer, weightlifting. She aspired to do MMA. Eileen enjoyed cooking, animals, and longed to be a mother and homemaker.
Survivors in addition to her parents are: grandfather, John Cevdar of Tupelo, MS; boyfriend, Will Dixon of Pineville, NC; aunt and uncles: Giselle Sowell (Grant) of Tupelo, MS, Dennis A. Williams (Shirley) of Falkville, AL, and Michael Williams (Tammy) of West Jefferson, AL; and a host of cousins.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.