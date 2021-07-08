Obituary Henry Seals

Henry Seals, 85, of Summerville, husband of Nell Seals passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at his residence.
Henry was born on December 1, 1935 in Marlboro County, SC, son of the late James and Alma Seals. He was a veteran in the United States Marine Corps.
Survivors in addition to his wife Nell are: son, Henry Scott Seals and wife Laurie of Summerville; and grandson, Kyle Scott Seals.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.