Obituary Henrian "Nancy" Owings

Henrian "Nancy" Owings Shows, longtime Summerville resident, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at home surrounded by family under the care of Lutheran Hospice. Nancy, loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt touched many lives over the years.
Nancy was born on October 10, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from the University of Alabama in 1955. She and Ned married shortly after graduation and started their life together in the United States Navy. Nancy taught school at Midland Park Elementary School until welcoming their first child. In addition to raising her children, Nancy gave countless hours to numerous organizations over the years. As a faithful member of Summerville Baptist Church, she was involved in many ministries, especially the missions organizations as she shared her faith with others. The walls of her home are covered with many volunteer awards and recognitions. These organizations are too numerous to list but include the Carolina Low Country Girl Scout Council, Trident United Way, SC Christian Action Council, Trident Literacy Association, YMCA of Summerville, Trident Technical College Foundation, Charleston Southern University Women's Auxiliary Advisory Council, Meals on Wheels of Summerville, Christian Women's Club, Lion's Club, Spoleto, Summerville Music Club and Second Chance.
After Ned's retirement, both she and Ned traveled extensively and gave many hours to volunteering. Highlights of their travels were trips to Hong Kong, Australia, Fiji and a weeklong rafting trip through the Grand Canyon.
Nancy is survived by Ned Shows, her husband of over 65 years. She is also survived by her children, Pamela Williamson of Fort Collins, CO; Kendall Shows and wife Monica of Summerville, SC and Cornelia Castleman and husband Jerry of Summerville, SC. Her grandchildren, who were her joy, will miss the fun she brought to every occasion. They are Matthew Williamson and Colin Williamson of Fort Collins, CO; Catherine Shows of Summerville, SC; Henley Castleman of Baltimore, MD and Emma Castleman of Summerville, SC.
Her brother, Thomas "Sandy" Owings III and wife Jackie of Suwanee, GA and sister Judy Derickson and husband, Tom of Montgomery, AL and many nieces and nephews survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henrian and Thomas Owings, Jr.
In keeping with Nancy's desire to always help others, she made the decision to donate her body to the Medical University of South Carolina. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Summerville Baptist Church Missions Ministry or Meals on Wheels of Summerville, SC.
Nancy's life will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11:00 am at Summerville Baptist Church.
